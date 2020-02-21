Edmonton police lay 100 charges in parkade break-and-enters

Edmonton police have laid 100 charges against two people in relation to a series of break-and-enters to parkades and businesses.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for a crime spree that began Jan. 13 and involved at least 15 break-and-enters to apartment and condo building parkades and two break-and-enters to businesses, police said in a news release Friday.

A 25-year-old man is facing 51 charges and a 22-year-old woman is facing 49 charges, police said. All the charges relate to break-and-enter crimes.

Police said the suspects got into underground parking garages, then smashed vehicle windows and removed valuables found inside. In three cases, vehicles were stolen. All three have been recovered.