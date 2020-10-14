Edmonton police launch internal review after failed sexual-assault case

The Edmonton Police Service has launched an internal review after a sexual assault case collapsed because it took officers eight years to execute an arrest warrant.

In October, CBC News revealed charges of sexual assault and unlawful touching against Chris Hogan were stayed in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

Hogan was accused of sexually assaulting his co-worker's 15-year-old daughter in July 2009.

Her identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. CBC is calling her Julie. She's now 26 years old.

Hogan was charged in December 2010, but the arrest warrant wasn't executed until he was pulled over by New Brunswick RCMP in a routine traffic stop in June 2018.

Julie was prepared to testify against Hogan when the case was to go to trial in December 2020.

But in September, the Crown prosecutor told her the charges were stayed because of a Supreme Court decision called Jordan which sets time limits to ensure an accused's right to a timely trial. In Alberta provincial court, the ceiling is 18 months, while in the Court of Queen's Bench, it is 30 months.

If the Hogan case had gone to trial, it would have been 120 months — 10 years — from the time he was charged until the conclusion of the case, due primarily to inaction by police.

Julie told CBC News she felt abandoned by the courts and police. She also admitted she was very upset no one had apologized to her for the way the case had been handled.

Julie's feelings were shared during a recent one-on-one interview with EPS Chief Dale McFee.

"I wasn't aware that nobody had apologized," McFee said. "First and foremost, I would acknowledge that right off the hop.

"The victim here is the one who has been failed, if you want to say that."

McFee's remarks did not comfort Julie.

"He didn't even apologize," Julie said. "He acknowledged that nobody apologized, but then he just kind of pushed past it and it hurts even more."

McFee revealed he's appointed a senior EPS lawyer to investigate and will make the findings public.

Police Chief Dale McFee has called EPS handling of the Hogan arrest warrant "unacceptable." (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"We can't obviously prevent what's happened, but how can we stop this happening again?" McFee said. "The fact that we hadn't for a period of eight years made documentation of any of the attempts that we made on the warrant — that's unacceptable."

2 years to attempt arrest

CBC asked for clarification on what efforts were made to execute the arrest warrant.

EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard revealed that the first attempt was made nearly two years after the warrant was issued. Officers went to an Edmonton address but were unable to find Hogan.

Julie said she thinks she knows why.

"He was supposed to come in for a DNA profile in April 2010," Julie said. "He did a no-show and that's when he up and left. Quit his job and left.

"You'd think if he didn't show up to the station for a DNA profile, they would have sent an officer later on that day.

"It was hardest reading that they took two years to go to his residence in Edmonton."

The warrant was renewed in November 2014 and again in 2016, but Hogan did not show up on any police databases, Sheppard said.

"In August 2017, police received reliable information that the accused may be residing in New Brunswick," Sheppard wrote. "However, no specific address was identified."

Julie and her mother were the ones who told a detective about Hogan's whereabouts.

"I literally gave [police] the tiny little town he lived in in New Brunswick," Julie said. "Did you want me to go there myself and get an exact address? It's a tiny little town. It's not that hard."

The New Brunswick town has a population of less than 5,000 people.

"It's a complete, utter failure," Julie said. "It wasn't just one person that's accountable. If it kept getting renewed in their systems every two years? That's a lot of people that were accountable for this."

'We'll make those changes'

McFee said he is now trying to figure out what went wrong with the file.

"Absolutely this is one of those opportunities where you've got to look in the mirror and say what do we need to do differently?" said McFee, who became police chief in February 2019. "We'll make those changes accordingly."

Sheppard said EPS has been trying to improve its warrant management process since 2016.

"This includes greater scrutiny, intensive reviews, actioning timely intelligence and greater communication with the Crown prosecution service," she wrote in an email to CBC News.

Sheppard also noted that EPS launched a warrant apprehension and diversion unit last year.

'I'm able to breathe a little bit better'

Despite her overall disappointment in the chief's remarks, Julie is grateful her case was made public.

The young mother carefully read through all the online comments that expressed anger at the police and sorrow for what she's endured.

"I'm thankful that people are starting to talk about this because I knew in my gut that something like this shouldn't have happened to me and it should have taken this long," Julie said.

"I'm able to breathe a little bit better because you gave me my voice back."