Edmonton police issue apology for controversial use of DNA phenotyping

The Edmonton Police Service has issued an apology for the use of DNA phenotyping in attempting to identify a sexual assault suspect.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Edmonton police released information and held a news conference about the use of phenotyping — predicting physical appearance and ancestry using unidentified DNA evidence — in a brutal 2019 sexual assault.

A police investigation was unable to find any witnesses, CCTV, public tips or DNA matches and police said they turned to Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs as a last resort.

The news release included an image, since removed from the EPS website and social media, that shows a computer-generated visual of a Black man with short hair alongside information detscribing a person of East African descent.

It was widely criticized as racist on social media.

On Thursday, EPS posted a statement on its website from Enyinnah Okere, chief operating officer for its Community Safety and Well-being Bureau, taking responsibility for the news release.

In the statement, Okere said the police service failed to balance the potential investigative value with the risks and unintended consequences for marginalized communities.

"The potential that a visual profile can provide far too broad a characterization from within a racialized community and in this case, Edmonton's Black community, was not something I adequately considered," he said.

He said police had tried to qualify the benefits and limits of the technique. In the Tuesday news release, police had pointed out that phenotype composites only produce scientific approximations of appearance not likely to be exact replicas.

'We have heard legitimate external criticism'

"We have heard legitimate external criticism and we have done our own gut checks internally to determine whether we got the balance right — and, as a leader, I don't think I did," Okere said in the Thursday statement.

"While the tension I felt over this was very real, I prioritized the investigation — which in this case involved the pursuit of justice for the victim, herself a member of a racialized community, over the potential harm to the Black community. This was not an acceptable trade-off and I apologize for this."

Okere said EPS is taking steps in response, including removing the visuals from its website. The police service will review internal processes to better inform decisions going forward, he said.

"And we will continue to prioritize and explore every conceivable and appropriate means to find justice for the victim in this case — she deserves our continued efforts and focus, and we will not give up on our efforts for her."