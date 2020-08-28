Edmonton police investigating shooting death of man, 32

Edmonton police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death Wednesday of a 32-year-old man.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a multi-unit residence near 109th Avenue and 97th Street, police said Friday.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on scene before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition deteriorated and he died in hospital later that evening.

An autopsy Thursday determined that Deng Malith Deng, 32, died as a result of a gunshot wound. The manner of death was homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.