Edmonton police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Yellowhead Trail

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday morning on Yellowhead Trail.

According to a traffic advisory issued at 11:15 a.m., a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist prompted police to close the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Fort Road.

The road was reopened about two hours later.

Video footage showed police investigators working at the scene.

A black motorcycle helmet was lying on the roadway. A short distance away, a Honda motorcycle was on its side near a concrete barrier.

Police said more information would be coming later.