Man critically injured in shooting at downtown Edmonton business
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area.

Police called to address near 96th Street and 105A Avenue just after 9:20 a.m.

Police investigate a shooting Tuesday morning at a business on 105A Avenue near 96th Street. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting at a business in the downtown area.

Police say they were called to an address on 105A Avenue near 96th Street just after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. 

Officers were seen entering Aftermath Autohaus and the business next door, Carproof Auto Repair.

Blood could be seen on the driveway of Aftermath Autohaus.

Police were told a man was was taken to hospital by paramedics with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Alberta Health Services reported the victim is in critical, life-threatening condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, while police investigate.

Police are not releasing further details at this time.

Police tape surrounds the business where a man was shot and taken to hospital. (CBC)
