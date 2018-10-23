New
Man critically injured in shooting at downtown Edmonton business
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area.
Police called to address near 96th Street and 105A Avenue just after 9:20 a.m.
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting at a business in the downtown area.
Police say they were called to an address on 105A Avenue near 96th Street just after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were seen entering Aftermath Autohaus and the business next door, Carproof Auto Repair.
Blood could be seen on the driveway of Aftermath Autohaus.
Police were told a man was was taken to hospital by paramedics with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Alberta Health Services reported the victim is in critical, life-threatening condition.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, while police investigate.
Police are not releasing further details at this time.