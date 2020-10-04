Edmonton police investigating attempted abduction of 14-year-old girl

Edmonton police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl.

Police received a report of an abduction around 8 p.m. on Friday on a trail south of Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour School in southwest Edmonton.

The report stated a 14-year-old girl was walking after leaving the school when she was grabbed by an unknown man and pulled off the trail, police said. After a brief struggle, the girl was able to flee to safety.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 6-foot-2, and very muscular, with an athletic build, police said.

They added he has brown eyes, a deep, raspy voice, and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black work boots and a black medical-style mask. The struggle may have caused irritation to the suspect's eyes and face as well, police added.

The Edmonton Police Service Child Protection Section is investigating, and are looking to speak with anyone with information about the suspect or the incident.

Detectives do not believe the suspect and youth were known to each other. The girl is now receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre, police said.