Edmonton police investigating after man's body found on an ice floe east of downtown

Edmonton police are investigating after a man's body was found on the ice of the North Saskatchewan River near the Dawson Bridge.

Homicide detectives have taken over investigating the man's death, which police says is suspicious.

In a news release, police said they received a report about the body at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The man was on an ice floe near the river's east bank.

Dawson Bridge is located on the east side of downtown, near the Riverdale community.

An autopsy will be scheduled.