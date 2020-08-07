Edmonton police investigating a death in city's southwest

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit was investigating a death in southwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to a residence near 24 Avenue and 108 Street for a weapons complaint, police said in a release on Thursday night.

When they arrived, officers found a man and woman with minor injuries, as well as two uninjured children.

When police entered the home, they found another man with serious injuries who was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The injured man was taken into police custody, while the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The children are receiving support and being cared for by a family member, police said on Thursday night.

An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.