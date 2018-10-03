Edmonton Police Commission names interim chief

Deputy chief Kevin Brezinski will become Edmonton's interim police chief once Rod Knecht leaves the position at the end of October.

The Edmonton Police Commission made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"Deputy chief Brezinski is a proven leader and a long-serving member of the Edmonton Police Service," said chair Tim O'Brien. "He has the full support and confidence of the commission to lead the service until a new chief assumes the role."

Brezinski has been with the service since 1992 and currently leads the community-policing bureau.

His biography posted on the EPS website says he has worked as an undercover operator, was an original member of the Gang Activity Suppression Team and later spent several years investigating organized crime while in Gang Unit and with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

Knecht, who has been at the helm since 2011, leaves his role at the end of October after the commission decided not to renew his contract.