Edmonton police release photos of suspect sought in 14 indecent acts

Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect investigators think may be connected to more than a dozen indecent acts over the past two months.

The two most recent incidents happened Tuesday in two parks in the river valley.

At about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday a male suspect approached a woman who was walking in Buena Vista Park, police said Wednesday in a news release. The suspect accosted the woman, then exposed himself. The woman pushed the suspect away, and he ran off.

At about 5:30 p.m., a male suspect tried to grope a woman who was jogging in Emily Murphy Park. The suspect also exposed himself, then ran away.

Police said officers have increased patrols throughout the area in an effort to identify a suspect.

A total of 14 incidents have now been reported dating back to mid-July.

The two women who called police Tuesday described the suspect as five-foot-six or five-foot-seven with dark skin and short, dark hair. The suspect also had dark facial hair or stubble. He is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Investigators want to speak to the person seen in the background of the photos. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.