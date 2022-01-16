Man could face impaired driving charges after crashing into 2 parked cruisers: police

A section of the McCauley area was closed to traffic Sunday morning after police say a man, who was believed to be impaired, drove into two parked police cruisers.

Edmonton police sent out a brief statement to news media Sunday morning saying the area of 108th Avenue and 97th Street would be closed for several hours so officers could investigate a collision.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police say, two patrol cars parked near that intersection to attend a call for service.

As the officers were walking to the nearby residence, a BMW travelling northbound on 97th Street rear-ended the first parked cruiser, pushing it forward and causing it to collide with the second parked police vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

All three vehicles were "heavily damaged" as a result, police say, but the officers were uninjured.

The man driving was arrested on scene, police say. He sustained minor injuries and was sent to hospital by paramedics.

Police say he has since been released from hospital.

Impaired driving related charges are pending against the driver.

Police say the northbound lane of 97th Street will soon be fully reopened to traffic.