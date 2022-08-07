Woman, 63, found dead Saturday by Edmonton police responding to weapons complaint

Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a woman dead and another person in life-threatening condition in northeast Edmonton Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint near 162nd Avenue and 52nd Street in the Hollick-Kenyon neighbourhood.

Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, 63, who paramedics later pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers also found a second person who was severely injured. Paramedics sent them to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

An autopsy for the 63-year-old woman has yet to be scheduled, police say.

A property on 52nd Street in Edmonton was still taped off Sunday after an incident Saturday evening left one person dead and another in hospital. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Members of the Edmonton Police Service's homicide section are still investigating as the woman's death was deemed suspicious. A residential property on the corner of 52nd Street was still taped off Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.

People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.