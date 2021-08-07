Edmonton police investigating death of man, 21, found in distress at transit stop

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man, who died in an Edmonton hospital last week after being found in distress by hospital staff.

The Edmonton Police Service were contacted by a local hospital shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 28 about Ezekial Bigstone, who was found in distress at a transit stop near the University of Alberta by hospital staff, police say.

Bigstone, 21, died in hospital shortly afterward, police say.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on July 29 and deemed the man's death to be suspicious. Results for the cause of death are still pending.

Anyone who may have information about Bigstone's whereabouts in the weeks prior to his death are encouraged to contact Edmonton police by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.