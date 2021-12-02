Missing man identified as homicide victim after remains discovered in suspicious fire

The death of a 30-year-old man whose remains were found last week following a fire on an oil lease site north of Edmonton has been deemed a homicide.

Edmonton homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into the death of Cody Sinclair, who was reported missing three weeks ago.

An autopsy completed last week confirmed the cause of death but the findings are being withheld from the public for investigative reasons, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

On Nov. 22, Morinville RCMP found Sinclair's remains at an oil lease site in Sturgeon County, after crews extinguished a suspicious fire at the rural property.

Sinclair had been missing for weeks.

His family reported him missing to Edmonton police on Nov. 18. Sinclair's disappearance was considered out of character and family, friends and police were concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.

Police reported that he had last been seen on Nov. 8, after being released from the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton around 10:30 p.m., but investigators later learned he had been seen in the Prince Charles neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton the next day, Nov. 9.

The sighting was the final "evidence of life" investigators have found, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Sinclair to contact police or Crime Stoppers.