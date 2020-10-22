Edmonton homicide unit investigating stabbing death of man in central Edmonton

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of young man who was stabbed on Monday.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, officers were called to residence near 117th Avenue and 82nd Street, Edmonton police said Thursday in a news release.

Officers found Cody Bugle, 28, in medical distress. He was transported to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined that Bugle died from stab wounds and that his death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.