Edmonton police investigating death of 24-year-old man as homicide

The death of a 24-year-old man who was found last week in central Edmonton is now being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy completed on Tuesday determined Jeremy Morrison's manner of death was homicide, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The cause of death is not being released by police in order to "protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," the release said.

Police found Morrison unconscious and with significant injuries at around 1:30 a.m. on June 5, near 106th Avenue and 96th Street.

The 24-year-old was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics.

He remained in critical condition until his death on June 7.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate; anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police.