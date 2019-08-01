Edmonton police seek tips after eight-year-old on bicycle hit by truck

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses or tips after an eight-year-old boy riding his bicycle was injured last week in a hit-and-run.

The boy was riding his bike on 155th Avenue near the intersection of 67th Street at around 6:45 p.m. on July 24 when he was hit by a grey truck, Edmonton police said in a news release.

After striking the boy, the vehicle fled the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on 155th Avenue, police said.

Police were not able to obtain a licence plate number or a description of the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.