Edmonton police seek witnesses to April hit and run that seriously injured teen

Edmonton police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run last month that left a teenaged boy seriously injured.

On April 12, around 7 p.m., a boy was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk at 133rd Street and 137th Avenue, near the city's Wellington neighbourhood, when he was hit by an SUV heading east, police say.

The driver, a man, reportedly stopped, exited the vehicle, put a blanket over the boy, then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The boy, 14, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The SUV has been identified as a green Ford Explorer, made some time from 2000-03. It will have damage to the passenger side headlight and fog light, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigation section is investigating and looking for witnesses of the incident.

Anyone who saw the collision or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567, or #377 by mobile phone. People can also submitted information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.