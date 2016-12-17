18 years after body found, murder charge laid in Edmonton homicide

More than 18 years after a body was found under a bed in a south Edmonton home, police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the killing.

A 66-year-old man has been charged in the death of Michael Thomas Longmore, the Edmonton Police Service's historical crimes section said in a statement on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Oct. 15 after the re-examination of decades-old evidence uncovered a previously undetected DNA profile, police said.

Longmore, 59, was found dead on May 9, 2002. His body was recovered from a home near 99th Street and 86th Avenue.

An autopsy confirmed Longmore was the victim of a homicide but investigators at the time lacked evidence to lay charges.

The EPS historical crimes section opened a review of the file in January 2019 and re-submitted exhibits to the RCMP laboratory for forensic testing.

The test results identified a DNA profile that led police to a suspect, police said.

"This is exactly why we review historical homicide files," Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb said in a statement.

"While DNA testing at the time wasn't sophisticated enough to identify a suspect, today's technology has made it possible to do so, and hopefully bring a sense of resolution to the victim's family."

Established in 2018, the historical crimes section has about 10 officers who investigate historical homicides, missing persons and cold case sexual assaults.

The four homicide detectives in the section currently have a caseload of 202 unsolved homicides dating from 1938 to 2017.

Police said a full review of all historical files was initiated when the section was formed to identify files where modern technology or investigative approaches might shed new light on a previously unsolved case.