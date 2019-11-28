Edmonton police help find U.K. teens behind series of threats to Alberta schools

On Feb. 11, 2019, a handful of Edmonton schools were on high alert. Each had received a phone call in which callers with a Scottish or English accent threatened an impending gun or bomb attack.

But thanks to the international detective work of Edmonton Police Service officers, four youths in the United Kingdom have been arrested in connection with more than 80 hoax calls made that month to organizations in Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, England and Scotland.

"The amount of school and police resources these calls take up, not to mention the distress they cause to children, teachers and parents, is unacceptable," Edmonton Det. Philip Hawkins said in a Thursday news release.

"We left no stone unturned in this lengthy investigation, even across international borders, and three suspects are now facing charges in their home country."

Charges have been laid against three youths in Scotland, all between the ages of 15 and 17. Charges are pending against another youth in England, the news release said.

Hawkins is a member of the EPS Cyber Crime Investigations Unit (CCIU), which spearheaded the investigation after it became clear that the calls were part of a large-scale hoax.

The unit quickly linked Edmonton calls, placed using an online calling app, to similar threats received by schools in Calgary and Texas. Further investigation traced the calls back to the U.K., where investigators linked them to more than 80 similar threats made in Europe and North America.

'We take these occurrences very seriously'

"While we were able to identify early on that these calls were a hoax, we take these occurrences very seriously," Sgt. Em Chan, with the EPS School Resource Officer Unit, said in the news release.

The practice of making prank calls to police or other emergency services is often referred to as "swatting."

Among the charges laid against the three youths is the Scottish common-law offence of "wasting police time."

In Edmonton, the series of hoax calls — which happened on Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 20 — resulted in the deployment of 47 police vehicles, causing 4,000 students in six schools being in lockdown for nearly five hours.

In total, nine schools and one bank in Edmonton and five schools in Calgary received hoax phone calls over the three days in February.