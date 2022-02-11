Edmonton man charged after 'hate-motivated' attack outside coffee shop

Police have charged a man with mischief following a "hate-motivated" attack on a woman in west Edmonton.

Officers were called to a trouble-with-person call outside a coffee shop in the area of 149th Street and Stony Plain Road around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 1. the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a news release Friday.

Police were told that a 59-year-old Filipino woman left the coffee shop when a man she didn't know began yelling at her and using racial slurs.

The woman got into her vehicle and locked the doors. The man attacked the vehicle, damaging a mirror and windshield wiper.

The 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

The EPS hate crime unit is recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code be applied, which would allow the courts to consider increased sentencing for evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.

Police said the woman is being provided with support. The file is being investigated and further charges may apply.