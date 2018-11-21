'Much ado about nothing': Edmonton ER evacuated over replica handgun

The emergency room at a southeast Edmonton hospital was evacuated Wednesday morning after a man with a replica handgun took a seat in the waiting room.

"We're just dealing with this individual right now," Staff Sgt. Tom Paton told CBC News at 7:30 a.m.

"It was much ado about nothing."

Paton said staff at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Mill Woods, who believed the firearm to be the real, quietly evacuated the emergency room of patients and telephoned police.

"The nurses, I have to give credit where credit is due," Paton said. "They took it upon themselves to do that.

"They did it very discreetly, so when we came in he was in there by himself."

A tactical unit of six officers arrived at the acute care centre shortly after 7 a.m. Officers found the suspect sitting quietly in the emergency room.

The man was completely unaware of the kerfuffle he had caused, Paton said.

"We walked in, went through the whole planning process and all that, and he was probably more shocked than anybody else that we were even there."

The man was arrested without incident and will be questioned by police.

Paton was pleased the operation went smoothly, but didn't want to speculate about the man's reasons for toting a fake gun.

"We're not at that point in the investigation yet," he said. "I'm not going to go there."