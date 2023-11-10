Edmonton police release suspect images from deadly gang-related shooting of father and son

Edmonton police have released a photograph and surveillance footage of the suspects in a gang-related shooting last week that left a father and his 11-year-old son dead.

The boy and his father, Harpreet Singh Uppal, were gunned down around noon Thursday near a gas station in a busy shopping plaza in the area of 50th Street and Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton.

Police have said Uppal, 41, was a high-level gang member involved in the drug trade, and that the killings were targeted.

On Sunday, police released a photograph of the suspect vehicle, a black BMW SUV that had been stolen, and a video clip of the suspects and their vehicle.

Edmonton police have released this image of the suspect vehicle, a black BMW SUV. (Edmonton Police Service)

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS homicide section said police hope sharing the images might help someone recall seeing the SUV or the suspects before or after Thursday's shooting.

"Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us," Bilawey said.

Watch: Surveillance footage shows suspects in deadly gang-related shooting:

The 34-second clip released Sunday shows the suspects getting out of a black SUV outside a gas station and running out of view, then running back to their vehicle and driving off.

Police said the suspects ran toward Uppal's white SUV and then fired before returning to their SUV and driving away.

Uppal and his son died at the scene.

Police told reporters on Friday that the boy was not caught in the line of fire but deliberately killed.

A third person inside the vehicle, an 11-year-old boy who was friends with the child who died, fled the vehicle immediately after the shooting and was not injured, police said.

Police have also been investigating a possible link between the shooting and a burned 2012 BMW X6 found on a road nearby. The burning vehicle was found shortly after the killings in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510, north of Beaumont.

In Sunday's statement, police said they continue to investigate if the suspect vehicle and burned vehicle are the same. No one was located inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, police said.

Autopsies for the boy and his father have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Uppal had a criminal record and was well-known to police as a higher-up in the Edmonton gang and drug scene

In October 2021, he had been eating dinner with his family — including a nine-year-old child — at a Royal Pizza in south Edmonton when a man walked up to a window by his table and shot repeatedly through the glass. Uppal was wounded, but nobody else was injured.