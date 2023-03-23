Edmonton police provide new details on regimental funeral for 2 officers killed on duty

The Edmonton Police Service has provided new details about a regimental funeral for two constables killed in the line of duty last week.

Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were fatally shot on March 16 while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in northwest Edmonton.

In a news release Thursday, EPS said it is still working with the families of Jordan and Ryan to finalize details of the funeral and celebration of the officers' lives.

The event will begin with a funeral procession beginning at the Alberta Legislature at 11:45 a.m. and ending at Rogers Place.

Access to Rogers Place will be limited to family, special guests, EPS members and supporters from within the law enforcement, emergency services and military communities, the news release said.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects along the procession route and will also be able to watch a livestream of the funeral in Ice District Plaza near Rogers Place.

Details about the procession route will be shared before Monday's event, EPS said. Road closures will be in effect and drivers will be encouraged to find alternate routes. Traffic advisories will go out in advance.

For the public viewing, backpacks, briefcases and other large items will not be permitted. Road closures will be in effect, and parking in the area is limited, EPS said.

The City of Edmonton may make other viewing areas available. Details will be shared when finalized, EPS said.

The livestream of the event will also be aired on the EPS YouTube channel.

Police will hold a media availability today at 1 p.m. to provide an update on the ongoing investigation.