Driver, 70, dies after truck collides with house in northwest Edmonton

A 70-year-old man is dead after a truck struck a house Wednesday morning in northwest Edmonton.

A Chevrolet Silverado truck was travelling west on 116B Avenue when it drove through a T intersection at 136th Street and collided with a house, Edmonton police said.

Investigators were called to the scene in the Woodcroft neighbourhood around 7:40 a.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital.

Police said they don't know whether driver died of his injuries or whether his death was the result of a medical episode.

No one else was injured in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.