Police seek driver after pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies

Police continue to search for the suspect responsible for driving over a woman who had already been struck down by a passing vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night.

Investigators are seeking a "person of interest" in the hit and run, but are not releasing a description of the vehicle or suspect driver to the public at this time, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The woman killed was 38, police said.

The woman was attempting to cross 127th Street near 127th Avenue at an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Corolla around 7:30 p.m.

While the woman was lying on the street, she was run over by a second vehicle, described as a light-coloured sedan.

The woman died of her injuries shortly after, police said.

The Toyota Corolla remained on scene but the second vehicle fled, police said.

No charges have been laid, police said, but the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Edmonton police complaint line at 780-423-4567.

The woman's death is Edmonton's 20th traffic fatality of 2018.