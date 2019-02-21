One dead in northeast Edmonton collision

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in northeast Edmonton Thursday morning.

Police responded to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes of the Anthony Henday, just west of Manning Drive, at approximately 2 a.m., police said in a news release.

One person was found inside a Toyota vehicle, police said.

Officers with the major collisions unit have since taken over the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the Henday will be closed to oncoming traffic at Manning Drive for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Edmonton Police complaint line at 780-423-4567.



Further details are expected from police later Thursday morning.