Man, 41, hit by vehicle this week dies from injuries, Edmonton police say

A man has died from injuries he sustained earlier this week after being hit by a vehicle in the southeastern edge of the city, Edmonton police say.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man was picking up items that had fallen from his truck onto the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle, police say.

The vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old man, was travelling north on 34th Street SW, near 28th Avenue SW, when it struck the man.

The 41-year-old victim was treated and sent to hospital with serious injuries. He died from those injuries in hospital Friday, police say.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigations section is investigating.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.