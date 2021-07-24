Man dead after being ejected from backseat in crash that may involve speeding, alcohol

A young man is dead after being ejected from the backseat of car, after the vehicle struck a light pole in southwest Edmonton, police say.

Rabbit Hill Road NW was closed for part of Saturday morning as police investigated a fatal single-vehicle collision. Police said speed and alcohol may have been factors.

The car was travelling northbound, nearing MacTaggart Drive NW, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole.

Three men were in the car. The 20-year-old man in the backseat was ejected from the car during the collision and police said paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, 19, and the front passenger, 21, were each sent to hospital "for precautionary measures," they added.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigations section is still investigating what happened, but at this point they believe speed was factor. Alcohol may have also been a factor.

Anyone with information about the collision — or any other crime — is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

