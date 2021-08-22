2 people charged for drug trafficking after Edmonton police seize $117K of meth, cocaine, cash

Two people were charged with drug trafficking Friday after Edmonton police seized over $117,000 worth of meth, cocaine and cash following a month-long investigation.

Members of Edmonton Police Service's Special Project Team 1 opened an investigation into two people last month, because reports from the public alleged a suspicious vehicle was involved in drug deals in the city's brewery district.

Police executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act last Friday. It involved a "walk-up residence" near 117th Street and 105th Avenue in the Queen Mary Park area, as well as a Honda Civic parked nearby, police say.

Through searching the residence, police found 571.5 grams of methamphetamine valued around $60,000.

Police also found 168.5 grams of cocaine worth about $18,000, as well as $40,000 cash.

A 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both from Edmonton, were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Investigators are asking the public to be vigilant and to contact police directly if they see any suspicious or criminal activity in their community, including drug deals.

People can reach the EPS by calling 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.