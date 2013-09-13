Thieves are using 'sleight of hand' distraction, Edmonton police warn

City police are warning Edmontonians about a rise in "distraction style" thefts where criminals use sleight of hand to trick their victims.

Since early March, police have received seven similar reports about thieves tricking pedestrians out of jewelry and other valuables, police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The thieves typically approach complainants along the roadside or in parking lots, using various tactics to distract them," police said.

"In some instances, thieves reportedly approached citizens and attempted to sell them fake gold jewelry or asked to see the real jewelry they were wearing. Often the thieves place the fake gold jewelry on them during this interaction."

In other instances, thieves offer fake gold jewelry in exchange for money for gas, or they will drop cash on the ground to stage an interaction with an intended victim.

"During each interaction, the thieves use a sleight of hand to remove the complainant's real jewelry or remove their credit and debit cards from open wallets," police said.

'Be extra vigilant'

Edmonton police first issued a warning about the thefts in mid-March. Investigators at the time thought the thieves were targeting seniors after a 75-year-old man and 86-year-old woman were duped in separate incidents in west Edmonton.

In one case, a female thief placed fake gold rings on an elderly woman's fingers and a fake gold necklace around her neck, removing in the process the wedding ring and necklace that she was wearing.

Since April 11, police have received five reports of similar thefts and investigators now believe people of all ages are at risk.

Police suspect the recent incidents are linked and may involve the same suspects.

"Police are also reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings when in parking lots and to be extra vigilant if approached suddenly by strangers, in particular those who may be trying to give away or sell something."