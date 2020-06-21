Glacial pace of Edmonton police disciplinary hearing provides 'no closure,' union says

Five-and-a-half years after an arrest sparked allegations of police brutality and racism, the disciplinary hearing for an Edmonton constable resumed briefly this week.

On Wednesday, two police officers shared their recollection of events on the night of March 25, 2015, but frequently said there were details they could no longer recall.

In a disciplinary hearing that has stretched on for nearly 17 months, Const. Nathan Downing faces allegations of repeatedly punching Nasser El Hallak and calling him a n----- and f------ Muslim.

Wednesday's testimony also highlighted concerns repeatedly raised by justice experts about the glacial pace of the adjudication process.

"Delays in commencing a hearing is detrimental to people's memories, it provides no closure for the members and citizens," said Sgt Michael Elliott, president of the Edmonton Police Association, who attended the hearing.

"If we can move criminal investigations into provincial and federal courts for the 18-month timelines as per Jordan, we certainly can do the same for police act investigations, LERB decisions etc."

A 2016 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada set limits on the length of time for the anticipated end of a trial after charges are laid to 18 months in provincial court and 30 months in superior court. Meanwhile, Elliott said some police disciplinary prosecutions take up to nine years to complete.

"That's a third of a person's career," Elliott said.

At the hearing into the latest charges, El Hallak testified in May 2019 that Downing delivered up to 20 blows to his face and head in the back of the police vehicle outside his home, leaving him with a broken orbital bone and nerve damage.

Downing said he delivered one punch to subdue El Hallak who had tried to run away.

He and his former partner, Const. Nicholas Talvio are charged under the Police Act with discreditable conduct and deceit.

Downing is also charged with unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority. It's a charge for which he was previously found guilty in an unrelated case, when he hit a fleeing suspect with his police van in 2013 and broke the man's ankle.

Downing — who was transferred off patrol in May after human rights groups repeatedly called for his removal — was not at Wednesday's hearing but his former partner was.

They are expected to give evidence during the final two days of the hearing but no date has been set.

The hearing abruptly adjourned last year after a witness testified Downing arrested and charged her two weeks before she appeared at the hearing. An internal investigation cleared Downing of any wrongdoing.

No standard of practice currently exists over whether to remove frontline officers from patrol duty when they face serious charges.

Punch not reported, officer testifies

Sgt. Jason Forbes, a 16-year member and watch commander that morning, testified Wednesday that during two conversations following the arrest, Downing did not tell him he punched and injured El Hallak.

"If he did, I don't recall," Forbes told presenting officer Dan Morrow, who cited the report Forbes filed at the time.

Forbes confirmed he only learned about the allegations six hours later, when a sergeant called from the downtown detainee unit where El Hallak had been transferred.

When Forbes visited the unit to assess El Hallak's injuries, his report noted that El Hallak's eye was bruised and swollen and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Initially charged with impaired driving and obstruction of a peace officer, both charges were later withdrawn.

Forbes wanted to take El Hallak to the hospital but El Hallak was worried about his family so he drove him home instead, the hearing heard.

In his report, Forbes said El Hallak disclosed his orbital bone had been broken in a previous incident. He said El Hallak was well spoken when they discussed the allegations and the police complaint process.

Forbes also noted at the time that El Hallak stated he was supportive of police, did not want to reflect EPS in a bad light and thanked him for the drive home as well as his time and effort.

'He's a leader'

Downing was "unphased" when they discussed the allegations, Forbes said Wednesday, adding that was consistent with the officer's personality.

"It was kind of like 'Yeah, OK'... it happens a lot with people we come into contact with," Forbes explained. "They make allegations."

Forbes said he believed Downing so didn't ask him to confirm or deny the allegations.

"We're talking about a police officer who has been an excellent performer," Forbes said. "He's a leader."

Const. Julie Webber, an 11-year member who arrived as back up that night, also gave evidence Wednesday about the report she filed after the arrest.

Records show Webber accessed the police database four times in a span of two hours in June 2015. Webber said she was likely called away from her desk to perform other tasks but would not have accessed the file the entire time.

She denied her recollection of events was based on reports she read written by other officers.

Downing and Talvio are accused of submitting misleading or deficient notes, which they deny.

Alberta Justice officials have said the government intends to reform the Police Act but did not provide comment.