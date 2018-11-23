Police seek suspects in 15 break-ins at daycare centres

Police hope the public can help identify two suspects thought to be responsible for 15 recent break-ins at daycare centres in and around Edmonton.

Nine daycares in Edmonton have been hit and six in surrounding communities, including Sherwood Park, Devon, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain, police said Friday in a news release.

The suspects stole cash, laptops and a computer tower.

The first break-in happened on Sunday, Oct. 21, at a daycare near 102nd Street and 164th Avenue.



The most recent happened in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 6, at a daycare near 82nd Street and 117th Avenue.



Each time the suspects broke in by smashing the front glass doors, police said.



Investigators believe a man and a woman are responsible for the break-ins.

The male suspect was seen wearing a blue Nike hat, a blue-hooded coat and white runners at some of the crime scenes.

The female suspect usually wears a camouflage hooded coat.

The suspects are thought to be driving a dark 2010 to 2015 Cadillac SRX.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.