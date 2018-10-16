2 arrested in north Edmonton coin store robbery

Police have arrested two men in an armed robbery which saw more than $120,000 in antique coins and cash taken from a north Edmonton currency store in September.

The investigation began Sept. 19 when officers responded to a robbery at coin shop on 118th Avenue near 125th Street.

Three armed suspects entered the business around 3:30 p.m. and forced a store clerk to hand over a large amount of antique money.

About one third of the merchandise stolen in the heist was recovered on Oct. 11 when officers searched a home near 60th Street and 167th Avenue, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested on the same day.

A 31-year-old man was charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 47-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of firearm.

Police are still searching for woman believed to have been involved in the heist.

The robbery came a month after a U-Haul truck was used to crash through the front of a southside coin store in August