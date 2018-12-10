Police cruiser crash downtown prompts Monday morning road closures
Officers suffered minor injuries
Some early morning commuters can expect delays after two Edmonton police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning.
Traffic collision, road closure on McDougall Hill causing delays for bus routes 7, 8, 15, 57, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 68, 69, 70, 72, 81 and 112. Buses are detouring to Bellamy Hill. Thanks for your patience! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtransit</a>—@takeETSalert
Police have both roads blocked off at 100th Street south of Jasper Ave.
The closure is expected to last a few hours, police said.
Police did not provide any further details.
In a tweet, Edmonton Transit Service said the road closures are causing delays for bus routes 7, 8, 15, 57, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 68, 69, 70, 72, 81 and 112. City buses are detouring to Bellamy Hill.
McDougall Hill is closed (as of 4:45 am) with numerous police cars blocking access up and down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/9EDlAxIETY">pic.twitter.com/9EDlAxIETY</a>—@MarkConnollyCBC