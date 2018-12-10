Skip to Main Content
Police cruiser crash downtown prompts Monday morning road closures

Police cruiser crash downtown prompts Monday morning road closures

Some early morning commuters can expect delays after two Edmonton police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning.

Officers suffered minor injuries

CBC News ·
McDougall Hill was closed to traffic early Monday as police investigated an accident involving a police cruiser. (David Bajer/CBC)

Some early morning commuters can expect delays after two Edmonton police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m., MacDonald Drive and McDougall Hill Road were closed after a police cruiser was involved in a single-crash downtown early this morning. 

Police have both roads blocked off at 100th Street south of Jasper Ave.

The closure is expected to last a few hours, police said.

Police did not provide any further details.

In a tweet, Edmonton Transit Service said the road closures are causing delays for bus routes  7, 8, 15, 57, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 68, 69, 70, 72, 81 and 112. City buses are detouring to Bellamy Hill.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|