Edmonton police call for co-ordinated response to crime, social disorder

Edmonton police say a more co-ordinated approach in responding to calls from the public would improve safety and well-being.

Police Chief Dale McFee told city council Monday that police and social agencies don't do enough to share information among responders.

"Our system is fractured," he said. "We don't have to look any further than the number of homeless camps that appeared over the summer to see that there are some large and detrimental gaps."

Police received 385,034 calls for assistance in 2019, and half of them —192,500 — did not require officers to be dispatched.

Of the situations police did respond to, 25 per cent were related to social disorder, police say.

"People are and will continue to fall through the cracks if we don't seriously begin considering how we can recalibrate the social safety net," McFee said.

Police presented several reports to city council in response to a lengthy motion in July that asked for an analysis in various areas of policing.

The motion followed days of public hearings into the role of police in Edmonton, which council hosted after demonstrations were held across North America to protest systemic racism in policing.

McFee said a co-ordinated effort needs to focus on reducing demand for resources.

Police estimate $7.5 billion is spent among various agencies.

"Segmented, siloed funding is allocated on an organization by organization, program by program basis in Edmonton from the three levels of government per year," McFee said.

During the public hearings in the summer, council heard from more than 150 people, many calling for the city to cut the police budget.

Council agreed in July to reduce the police budget by $11 million next year. The police operating budget for 2020 is about $373 million.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton suggested it's not just the police who need to be accountable.

"We could similarly look — not just at the funding that goes into policing but the funding that goes into the entire social services ecosystem."

The police and city are working on a business plan for a joint dispatch centre, aimed at co-ordinating responses with social workers and agencies.

Who leads?

Police are taking the lead in shifting the paradigm.

But Micki Ruth, chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, said they need co-operation from front-line agencies.

"It is not an option to do nothing," Ruth said. "We know the results we get from doing nothing, and they're not acceptable."

Ruth said the commission hired McFee because of his progressive, community-minded approach to policing.

After taking over as chief in early 2019, McFee created a new community safety and well-being bureau.

EPS redirected $28 million from its budget to that unit, McFee said.

Coun. Ben Henderson said he has thought for a long time that all the agencies should get together and work in collaboration.

"We are overdue for someone to convene this table," Henderson said to McFee. "I'm just not sure that you guys are in the best position to do that convening if we want everybody to come with the right spirit to the table."

Council's motion also created a separate community safety and well-being task force, which is meeting and compiling a report by next March.

Henderson said the task force could suggest who would be suitable to lead the new co-ordinated agency.

Uniforms, vehicles

The bundle of reports included an analysis of current police uniforms, vehicles, firearms and training.

Henderson had requested that after he was told that some people see the police as too "militarized."

A section of the report prepared by EPS suggested vehicles could be changed to a "bold, colourful, checkerboard-style design, referred to as the Battenburg design.

There are no North American studies that validate or refute the effectiveness of the design, the report said.

"In UK studies, these high visibility patrol cars have been associated to increase professionalism and more positive public perception."

A rendering of a Battenburg design, used in the United Kingdom, on an Edmonton police vehicle. (Edmonton Police Service)

Repainting more than 400 EPS vehicles would cost an estimated $1 million.

Mayor Don Iveson noted that councillors did not show much interest in that section of the report during Monday's meeting.

"Money won't be spent on making those kind of changes," Iveson said.

He said the city and police will focus on systemic and training issues and addressing cracks in the system.

"I think that's clearly where our priority is going to be, not on decals for the police cars."

EPS is expected to present its budget to council on Dec. 7.

