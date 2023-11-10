Child deliberately killed during gang-related shooting in Edmonton, police say

An 11-year-old boy shot to death Thursday along with his father near a southeast Edmonton gas station was killed with intent in what police are calling a troubling escalation of gang violence in the city.

The child and his 41-year-old father, Harpreet Uppal, were killed inside their vehicle around noon Thursday.

The boy was not caught in crossfire, Edmonton Police Service acting Supt. Colin Derksen told a Friday morning news conference.

"Mr. Uppal was followed with the intention of finding him and ending his life. And it happened," Derksen said.

"The young boy, his son … we don't know if he was targeted in that sense. What we do know is that once the shooter or shooters learned the son was there, they intentionally killed him."

A second child, a friend of the boy who died, was in the vehicle when the shooting happened. He was not physically harmed, Derksen said.

Uppal had been targeted two years ago in a shooting at an Edmonton pizza restaurant, Derksen said.

Yellow police tape blocks off a parking lot in southeast Edmonton Thursday. Police say a shooting that happened at about noon killed a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

"We're going to give it everything we got," Derksen said about the police investigation. "We're pulling out all the stops. We lost a child here."

Police received a report at around noon Thursday of a shooting outside a business located near two major roadways, 50th Street and Ellerslie Road.

The area is mainly made up of retail establishments and is near some residential neighbourhoods.

When officers arrived, Uppal and his son were in medical distress. Both died at the scene.

A vehicle fire may be linked to the scene, police said.

The vehicle was found in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510, north of Beaumont, police said. No one was located inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, police said.