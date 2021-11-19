2 Edmonton police officers charged with assault in 2019 arrest

Two Edmonton Police Service constables have been charged with assault in relation to an arrest made over two years ago, police said Friday.

Jocelyn Wynnyk and Jed Winter were charged in relation to an arrest made on Oct. 2, 2019, near 102nd Street and 104th Avenue in downtown Edmonton.

The EPS professional standards branch received a complaint about the arrest on Oct. 22, 2020, and launched a formal investigation, police said in a news release.

The case was referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary last June to determine whether criminal charges were warranted. On Wednesday, Crown prosecutors recommended both officers be charged with assault.

Winter, who has been on the force for five years, was issued an appearance notice Thursday. Wynnyk, a four-year EPS member, has been informed of the charge and is expected to formally receive an appearance notice Monday, police said.

Edmonton police said Friday both officers are currently working in "non-public facing" jobs with the EPS.

The officers were charged under Section 266 of the Criminal Code.

That section states anyone convicted of committing assault is either guilty of an indictable offence that can result in up to five years in prison, or an offence punishable on summary conviction.

Summary conviction cases are less serious than indictable offences. The cases are heard in provincial court, and the person charged is often not arrested unless they are found committing the crime.

Once court proceedings are complete, a police service regulation investigation will be opened by the EPS professional standards branch, as per EPS protocol, police said.