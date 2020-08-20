Edmonton police constable suspended for impaired care and control of a vehicle

An Edmonton police constable has pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct for being found impaired in her car while she was off duty.

Roxanne Heppner has been with the Edmonton Police Service for nine years.

Early one morning in July 2019, St. Albert RCMP were told about a suspected impaired driver in a public parking lot.

The tipster said one tire on the Hyundai Sonata was worn to the rim, the side mirror was hanging from a wire and there was a woman behind the wheel, according to an agreed statement of facts entered at the disciplinary hearing.

An officer found Heppner asleep in the passenger's seat. The officer had to shine a flashlight in her face after knocking on the window failed to wake her up.

The RCMP officer "detected an overpowering smell of liquor from in the vehicle and the driver's breath," the agreed statement of facts said.

"Her speech was slurred, she had red glossy eyes and appeared confused regarding her location."

Heppner was handcuffed and taken into custody. After 16 attempts at obtaining a breath sample, she blew more than twice the legal limit. Despite another 18 tries, the breath technician was unable to obtain a second sample.

The constable was charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

RCMP were unable to find any incidents that matched up with the damage to Heppner's car.

Three months later, she entered a guilty plea in provincial court and was fined $1,000, along with a $300 victim fine surcharge and a one-year driving prohibition.

On July 29, 2020, Heppner pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct during a hearing conducted by video conference.

The officer representing her noted Heppner had entered a guilty plea as early as possible. He said she had made lifestyle changes and taken counselling since she was criminally charged.

Sgt. Curtis Hoople said Heppner's personal car insurance now costs her $8,000 a year.

She was suspended for 60 hours without pay by the hearing's presiding officer.

The loss of income amounts to about $3,200.