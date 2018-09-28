Edmonton police constable suspected of leaking information to Hells Angels

An Edmonton police officer has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, city police said Friday.

CBC News has learned the female officer, a constable who worked out of downtown division, is suspected of leaking information to a Hells Angels associate.

The officer is not in custody.

In a media statement, police said the officer was arrested Thursday morning and has been relieved from duty without pay "pending confirmation from the Edmonton Police Commission."

The officer has been provided support and assistance from the employee and family assistance section, police said.

ASIRT issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming the investigation is ongoing. It said no charges have been laid.

EPS said it will not provide further comment because ASIRT is leading the investigation.

ASIRT said no further information will be released at this time.