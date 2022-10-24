Edmonton police constable convicted of sexual assault against another officer

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.

A suspended Edmonton Police Service constable has been found guilty of sexually assaulting another officer.

On Monday afternoon, provincial court Judge Robert Shaigec convicted Samuel Sanson, 39, on one count of sexual assault.

Sanson assaulted a female officer in the police gym on January 20, 2021.

At the time, he had been on leave from work for 2½ years after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He had been given permission to work out at the gym at police headquarters downtown.

The victim's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

She testified that Sanson first approached her in the cardio room.

The judge believed her testimony that he stood on the treadmill next to her and said, "The best part of right now is I can say or do whatever I want because I'm f--king crazy."

The victim said she grabbed her bag and went to the change room to get away from Sanson, then made her way to the weight room.

While she was alone and seated on the weight bench, Sanson approached her from behind. The judge found that Sanson put his arm around her and pulled her backwards toward him.

Sanson groped the woman's breast for 20 to 30 seconds while moaning in her ear and saying, "Thanks for the boob grab," the judge said.

The victim reported the assault about three weeks later. Sanson was suspended without pay when he was criminally charged in February 2021.

When he testified in his own defence during the trial earlier this month, Sanson vehemently denied the victim's version of events.

But the judge described the victim's testimony as "clear, consistent and compelling."

"I do not believe Samuel Sanson's testimony," Shaigec said. "His evidence does not ring true."

Sanson's lawyer, Robert Hladun, told the court that in light of his client's PTSD diagnosis, he wanted Sanson to undergo a forensic assessment before sentencing.

Sanson has been off duty without pay since he was charged with sexual assault.

He is not in custody. He will be sentenced April 14.