Edmonton police constable charged with careless use of a firearm
An Edmonton police officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm after it was alleged he accidentally discharged a personal firearm in May 2017.
Charged Thursday after 2017 incident, officer released on promise to appear in court
An Edmonton police constable has been charged with careless use of a firearm after it was alleged he accidentally discharged a gun at his home.
On May 26, 2017, the officer had just finished cleaning the weapon at home when a single round was fired, police said in a news release Thursday.
The gun was the officer's personal firearm, not one that had been issued by the Edmonton Police Service.
The bullet travelled outside through a patio door, and was not recovered.
The officer was off-duty at the time and was home alone, police said. No one was injured in the incident.
Police said the officer, who had 2½ years on the force, immediately reported the incident to EPS and secured his firearm.