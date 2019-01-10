Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police constable charged with careless use of a firearm

Edmonton police constable charged with careless use of a firearm

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm after it was alleged he accidentally discharged a personal firearm in May 2017.

Charged Thursday after 2017 incident, officer released on promise to appear in court

CBC News ·
An Edmonton police officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm. (CBC)

An Edmonton police constable has been charged with careless use of a firearm after it was alleged he accidentally discharged a gun at his home.

On May 26, 2017, the officer had just finished cleaning the weapon at home when a single round was fired, police said in a news release Thursday.

The gun was the officer's personal firearm, not one that had been issued by the Edmonton Police Service.

The bullet travelled outside through a patio door, and was not recovered.

The officer was off-duty at the time and was home alone, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the officer, who had 2½​ years on the force, immediately reported the incident to EPS and secured his firearm.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|