Edmonton Police Commission meeting dominated by outbursts over handling of encampments

Questions surrounding the Edmonton police's response to encampment sweeps dominated Thursday's meeting of the Edmonton Police Commission, which was filled with verbal outbursts from members of the public — including calls for the police chief's resignation.

Following a housing and homelessness emergency declared Tuesday by the city, nine residents approached members of the commission to voice their concerns over the Edmonton Police Service's handling of encampment teardowns over the last three weeks.

Olive Bensler, a law student at the University of Alberta, told the commission they spend hours learning about constitutional rights and upholding faith in the justice system. The events of the last couple of weeks make doing that difficult, they said.

"It was impossible after that point to … focus on learning about justice in the classroom while people are literally dying on the streets," Bensler told reporters after the meeting.

Bensler said sexual assault, drug use and mental health issues don't stop when police clear encampments and people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are Indigenous, are left feeling abandoned, vulnerable and traumatized.

"You make me ashamed to be Albertan," Bensler said at the meeting.

Olive Bensler, a law student at the University of Alberta, said upholding faith in the justice system has been difficult as Edmonton police continue their takedown of homeless encampments. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

One resident questioned why a commissioner's meeting was not held into how police would handle teardowns before they began. Others claim officers have refused to share names or badge numbers during takedowns, and have allegedly covered body cameras.

Some residents also called for police chief Dale McFee to resign, saying that the police's response to encampments lacked compassion for unhoused Edmontonians.

McFee said officers have been compassionate at the removals, connecting people with resources and encouraging them to take steps toward safety and recovery. But he said multiple complaints from residents show police have a "clear and pressing need" to remove camps.

"A tent simply, in these [weather] conditions, is not safe, and none of our officers are comfortable with giving up on people or community this way," he said.

McFee's comment caused several people to yell from the gallery. Commission chair John McDougall asked for quiet and reminded those present that outbursts from the gallery are not allowed.

Questions surrounding the Edmonton police’s response to encampment removals dominated the Jan. 18, 2024, meeting of Edmonton Police Commission. (Zoom Screen Capture)

McFee said EPS wants to focus on meaningful solutions and support for vulnerable Edmontonians who need help.

According to numbers provided by EPS, 106 occupants have been removed from the city's eight high-risk encampments since Dec. 29.

"There's going to be differences of opinions, and if I'm the person that needs to be blamed, so be it," McFee said.

Deputy chief Warren Driechel, who runs EPS's community policing bureau, said people who have gone to the navigation and support centre, run out of Hope Mission's Karis Centre in central Edmonton, have been appreciative of the help.

"They're connecting to multiple services under one roof, which they have not had the opportunity to do on the street," he said, noting how some stay overnight because it takes more than one day to get connected with certain resources.

"Those are things that were not available to them before."

More encampments removed

David Merinsky, who has lived at an encampment near the Bissell Centre at 96 Street and 105 Avenue for about one month, said he doesn't feel safe at shelters, and doesn't know where he'll live. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

Encampment removals continued in the city earlier Thursday morning.

David Merinsky has lived at an encampment near the Bissell Centre at 96th Street and 105th Avenue. It was one of two encampments taken down Thursday morning. He said he was given 20 minutes to put his tent, blankets and other belongings into a cart and move away from the site.

Merinsky said he doesn't feel safe at shelters, and staying there would mean throwing away a lot of his belongings.

"In this weather, it's inhumane," Merinsky said. "Now, I'm afraid my friend and I are going to freeze to death."

A spokesperson for the City of Edmonton said between those two sites, 21 people were present and 19 were brought to the navigation and support centre to receive support.

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day'min councillor and police commissioner, asked if EPS has policies in place for dealing with encampments. Driechel said officers follow policies set by the city as part of the high-risk encampment team.

He said the role of EPS is to support them, provide security and undertake investigations within the encampment.

Coun. Jo-Anne Wright, who was appointed to the commission in December, asked if there are policies on directing the chief's operations. McDougall responded by saying the commission does not get involved in the operation of the police service.

"The commission's role is to provide governance and oversight to the service and we affect change by engaging with the chief either through policy or motions," he said.

McDougall, when asked by reporters why a meeting on how police would handle encampment takedowns wasn't held prior to their takedowns, said commissioners were already on vacation for the holidays.

But he said there had been light discussion.

"We have been kept in the loop with the actions the service is taking in conjunction with the province and the city."