440 collisions reported over deep freeze weekend in Edmonton
Collision numbers double from last snowy weekend in December
Steady snowfall and extreme cold weather made for messy roads on the weekend in Edmonton with police reporting nearly double the collisions over the last snowy weekend in December.
Between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday, 436 collisions were reported to Edmonton police, spokesperson Carolin Maran said.
Ten collisions resulted in injury and 46 were hit-and-run incidents.
Those ending in property damage totalled 380, police said.
During the last weekend of 2018, police said there were 220 collisions in Edmonton.
City crews have been out around the clock plowing roads and putting down sand, said Andrew Grant, supervisor of infrastructure and field operations.
Police and the city are asking motorists to slow down and drive with caution.
"Just drive to the conditions," Grant said. "There is ice formations throughout the city."
Sunday posted a dewy -29 C most of the day with a windchill of -40.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for most of Alberta, with the temperature in Edmonton expected to dip to -28 C Monday and down to -34 C overnight.
