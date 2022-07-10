26-year-old arrested after colliding with 5 vehicles, injuring 'multiple' people: Edmonton police

Edmonton police have made an arrest after a truck was stolen and then crashed into multiple vehicles, sending several people to hospital Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to 121st Street and Yellowhead Trail. A black Ford truck — that police later found had been stolen — was driving erratically and collided with five vehicles, police say.

The 26-year-old driver — police did not identify their gender — ran away but police eventually found and arrested them, police say. Charges are pending.

"Multiple" injuries were reported and "numerous" paramedic units responded to the scene, police say.

At least three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collisions investigation section continues to investigate.