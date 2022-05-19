Edmonton police arrest suspect in 2 suspicious deaths in Chinatown

Edmonton police have a suspect in custody who is believed to be involved in two suspicious deaths in the Chinatown area near downtown.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday after officers were called around 4 p.m. to an aggravated assault in the area of 106th Avenue and 98th Street, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers found a 61-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died Thursday from his injuries.

Witnesses identified a 36-year-old man as the assailant at that scene and he was arrested.

Further investigation led police to a second scene at 105th Avenue and 98th Street. There, police found an injured 64-year-old man. He was pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical services workers.

"Homicide section detectives believe the suspect in custody was involved in both incidents; charges are pending," police said in the news release.

An autopsy on the victim at the second scene has been scheduled for Friday.

Anthony Hai, owner and operator of Albert's Auto Body, confirmed one of the two deceased men was a worker at his shop. He said the death has really affected his crew.

"This gentleman has been with me for 33 years, since Day 1 that I opened up in 1989 … we're all like a family," he said.

"We work as a team … and right now we definitely lost a really good team member."

Hai said he feels as though he has lost a brother. He said the attack was senseless and unprovoked.