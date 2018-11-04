Edmonton police subdue suspect with stun gun following high-speed chase

Edmonton police used a stun gun to subdue a suspect who produced a knife following a high-speed chase on Sunday morning.

A vehicle was spotted driving erratically on Whitemud Drive near Fox Drive at about 7 a.m., Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox said.

A chase followed, with the suspect vehicle reaching speeds of up to 130 kilometres an hour. Police decided to pursue the vehicle because public safety was at risk, Fox said.

"Their lanes were definitely infringed upon and members of the public definitely took evasive action to get out of the way," he said.

The chase ended after about 15 minutes on 91st Street and 23rd Avenue, when police deployed a spike belt and deliberately crashed into the suspect vehicle. The car ended up in a ditch.

The middle-aged man driving the vehicle produced a knife, and police used a stun gun to take him into custody, Fox said. No one was injured.

The driver faces four charges: Criminal flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and resisting arrest