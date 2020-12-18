Edmonton police charge suspect in 'hate-motivated' attack on Black man

A 38-year-old man has been charged with uttering death threats and assault causing bodily harm after a Black man was attacked on Wednesday morning in central Edmonton, police said.

Edmonton Police Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in the case, allowing the courts to consider a harsher sentence if there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred, Edmonton Police Service said in news release Friday.

It is the third incident and fourth assault in 10 days to be described by Edmonton police as hate-motivated.

A 41-year-old Edmonton man was charged in an attack on two women wearing hijabs outside Southgate shopping mall on Dec. 8. A week later, police say a woman wearing a hijab was assaulted at the nearby Southgate LRT station by a 32-year-old woman.

In this latest incident, a 48-year-old Black man was walking on a residential street near his home in the Parkdale neighbourhood at around 10 a.m. Wednesday when another man approached him and began yelling racially-motivated obscenities and death threats before pushing him, police said.

Fearing for his safety, the complainant ran away, but the suspect gave chase, following him into his backyard and assaulting him, the release said.

Northwest Division beat officers, in the area on an unrelated matter, saw the chase and with the help of a witness, located the residence in time to intervene in the attack and arrest the suspect.

Paramedics treated the complainant for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the men do not know each other.

Joseph Gladue, 38, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats, police said.

Police believe Wednesday's attack is unrelated to the two incidents at the Southgate Centre.