Edmonton police charge man in 2016 death of five-week-old infant

Edmonton police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in the September 2016 death of a five-week-old boy.

Tyler Hodgson was arrested and charged Wednesday after an investigation by homicide detectives, police said in a news release Thursday.

The accused and the infant were known to each other, police said.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2016, police attended the Stollery Children's Hospital in response to a child welfare complaint.

A five-week-old boy had been admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, the infant died

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 15, 2016, but further testing was required to determine the cause of death.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the medical examiner deemed the death non-accidental. It was ruled a homicide.

"This was a very sad file for all concerned, and our hearts go out to the family who continues to suffer greatly from this tragic loss," Acting Insp. Colin Leathem of the homicide section said in Thursday's news release.

"A news release was not issued at the time of the child's death due to the need for further medical testing to determine the cause of death.

"After detectives received that confirmation, they were able to proceed with their final investigative tasks in order to arrest and charge the suspect and bring closure to this long investigation."

Hodgson is expected to appear in court on July 13.